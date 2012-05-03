By Poornima Gupta and Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 2 An Oracle Corp
attorney ruled out a settlement with Hewlett-Packard Co
in a bitter lawsuit over the Itanium microprocessor, a day after
the judge refused to resolve the case for either side before
trial.
At a hearing in a San Jose court on Wednesday, Oracle
attorney Dan Wall said a settlement of the lawsuit "isn't going
to happen."
Oracle said in a court filing last wee that HP is seeking
about $4 billion in lost profit damages from Oracle, which
argues that HP's claims are meritless.
"In this one, it is not going to work out," Wall said.
Oracle decided to stop developing software for use with
Itanium last year, saying Intel Corp made it clear that
the chip was nearing the end of its life and that Intel was
shifting its focus to its x86 microprocessor.
But HP argues that Oracle and HP had agreed that support for
Itanium would continue, without which the HP equipment using the
chip would become obsolete.
HP said that commitment was affirmed when it settled an
earlier lawsuit over Oracle's hiring of former HP Chief
Executive Mark Hurd. HP sued Oracle in California state court
last year, calling Oracle's recruitment of Hurd "anti-customer."
Oracle says HP's claims "cannot support" its damages
estimate, and has countersued HP for false advertising,
asserting that HP failed to disclose the terms of its contract
with Intel.
Both sides attempted to convince Santa Clara County Superior
Court Judge James Kleinberg to hand them a win before trial,
which is scheduled to start at the end of the month. But
Kleinberg denied those motions in a tentative ruling on Tuesday.
In court on Wednesday, Kleinberg compared the case to a
divorce, saying "this case appears to be the end of a marriage"
between the technology giants.
"You have to give serious consideration to settlement,"
Kleinberg said.
HP's attorneys did not directly address the possibility of
settlement at the court hearing but said they would be present
for the mandatory settlement conference scheduled for later this
month.
Also present in the courtroom were attorneys from Intel,
which is not a party in the case, who argued against Oracle's
request for financial information relating to the Itanium
processors.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11-CV-203163.