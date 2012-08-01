SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 A California state court judge ruled in favor of Hewlett-Packard and against Oracle Corp in a bitter lawsuit over Oracle's decision to end support for HP's Itanium-based servers.

Santa Clara Superior Court Judge James Kleinberg wrote on Wednesday that a contract exists between HP and Oracle, and that Oracle is required to continue to offer its product suite on HP's Itanium server platform.

Oracle is required to port its products to HP's Itanium-based servers without charge to HP, the judge ruled.