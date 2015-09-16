Sept 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said it expects the market for its computer and printer business - HP Inc, to remain tough for the "next several quarters," due to weak demand for personal computers.

The 76-year-old company, which has struggled to adapt to mobiles and online computing, is splitting into two listed companies later this year, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

The company said late Tuesday that it forecast 2016 earnings for HP Inc to be between $1.67 to $1.77 per share, excluding items.

The business is expected to report free cash flow of $3 billion to $3.3 billion in 2016, at least half of which is expected to be returned through dividends and share buybacks.

The company also appointed Enrique Lores as the president of the printing business and Ron Coughlin as president of the personal systems business of HP Inc.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)