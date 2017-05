Meg Whitman, chief executive officer and president of Hewlett-Packard, speaks during the grand opening of the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) Chief Executive Meg Whitman said the separation of HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise would be effective on Nov. 1.

Whitman made the announcement during the company's technology event, HP Discover 2015, in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The world's No. 2 personal computer maker said in October it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

