June 2 Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Meg Whitman said the separation of HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise would be effective on Nov. 1.

Whitman made the announcement during the company's technology event, HP Discover 2015, in Las Vegas on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1GX6q9Q)

The world's No. 2 personal computer maker said in October it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)