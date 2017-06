SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Hewlett-Packard Co posted a 6 percent drop in fiscal first-quarter revenue of $28.4 billion, but it beat Wall Street expectations in a flat to shrinking personal computing market.

Wall Street had on average expected the world's No. 1 PC maker, which like Dell Inc is struggling to sustain sales growth as smartphones and tablets surge in popularity, to record revenue of $27.8 billion in the December quarter.