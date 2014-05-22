US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO May 22 PC maker Hewlett-Packard Co posted a bigger-than-expected 1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as it struggles to maintain its grip on a shrinking personal computer market while protecting profit margins.
It marked the 11th straight quarterly revenue decline for HP. The company, the world's largest maker of personal computers, recorded sales of $27.3 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended April 30, just shy of the $27.41 billion Wall Street expected. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p