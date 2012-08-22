SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Hewlett-Packard Co
reported on Wednesday a loss of $8.85 billion after a massive
writedown of the value of its services business, most of which
was related to its purchase of EDS.
The world's largest technology company by sales said net
revenue in the fiscal third quarter fell to $29.7 billion. The
company took a charge of $10.8 billion, mostly related to the
writedown of its services business, which it had announced
earlier this month.
Analysts, on average, had predicted revenue of $30.1
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.