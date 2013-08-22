* Donatelli to look at possible acquisitions
* Veghte to take over Enterprise Group
* CEO says sales growth next fiscal year "unlikely"
* Shares fall 8 pct after hours
By Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 21 Hewlett-Packard Co
shuffled its top ranks on Wednesday, shifting a star executive
to a role identifying acquisition targets after a disappointing
performance from the division he oversaw curtailed the No. 1 PC
maker's 2014 outlook.
Shares in HP dropped 8 percent in after-hours trading after
the company reported a 9 percent decline in Enterprise Group
revenue, the company's second-largest division and a critical
component of CEO Meg Whitman's plan to transform HP into a
provider of enterprise computing services able to take on IBM
and Cisco Systems Inc.
Whitman replaced Dave Donatelli with Bill Veghte at the helm
of the Enterprise Group on Wednesday, calling the unit's
performance "very disappointing." That, plus a persistent
decline in PC sales as tablets and smartphones revolutionize
computing, led her to backpedal from when she said in May that
2014 revenue growth was still possible.
"What has changed about 2014's outlook is a couple of things
- Enterprise Group's performance especially during the quarter,"
she told analysts on a conference call. "Weak execution has
amplified the market challenges we know exist."
"It's unlikely ... that we'll see the growth in 2014 that I
had hoped."
The Silicon Valley stalwart, which has been undergoing a
radical reshaping under Whitman for the past two years, is
grappling with weak IT spending globally. Poor sales and product
execution, along with weakening demand for the industry-standard
servers that comprise the largest part of its corporate hardware
business, is aggravating the situation.
Donatelli, a rising star that Wall Street analysts once
considered a candidate for a tech CEO position, relinquishes his
post as chief of the unit that sells servers, storage and
software services to organizations. He will instead seek out
early-stage technologies for investment, the company said.
The executive engineered some of the company's most
significant acquisitions in past years, including of 3Com and
3PAR, which helped catapult HP deeper into the networking and
storage markets, respectively.
Whitman said the computing giant was "back in the market"
for strategic acquisitions, which she saw as essential to a
continued transformation.
Veghte takes over immediately as head of the division, and
will not be replaced as chief operating officer. Veghte joined
HP in 2010 after a 20-year career at Microsoft Corp,
which culminated in his heading the business side of the Windows
unit. He also worked on developing and marketing Microsoft's
server software.
Veghte's experience stand him in good stead as corporate IT
infrastructure moves toward a cloud- and software-based model,
versus the traditional structure of large servers on site to
store and process data.
"He's going to be looking at the segment through a different
lens," said Shebly Seyrafi, an analyst at FBN Securities.
REVENUE SLIDES
CEO Whitman, who took the reins at HP in September 2011, is
trying to revive the company after years of board turmoil and a
backdrop of rapidly declining global PC sales, but has not yet
halted revenue declines.
Donatelli is the latest executive with a strategic role to
have been replaced. In June, HP moved PC division chief Todd
Bradley into a new job aimed at improving its China business and
distribution relationships around the world, a move many
analysts deemed a demotion.
Donatelli's division accounts for about a quarter of the
company's overall sales.
In all, the company recorded revenue of $27.2 billion in the
fiscal third quarter, down from $29.7 billion a year earlier.
That missed the $27.3 billion in sales that Wall Street had
expected, on average.
Net income in the quarter came to $1.39 billion or 71 cents
a share, compared with an $8.9 billion loss a year earlier when
the company swallowed a big writedown of the IT outsourcing
business it inherited when it bought Electronic Data Systems for
close to $14 billion in 2008.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 86 cents a
share, matching the 86 cents average forecast by analysts on
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the company slid to $23.42 in after-hours trade,
from a close of $25.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.