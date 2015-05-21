(Analyst comments, details)
By Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan
May 21 Hewlett-Packard Co, which is in
the process of splitting itself, forecast separation-related
costs below the expectation of several analysts and reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
The world's No. 2 personal computer maker, whose shares rose
more than 3 percent in extended trading on Thursday, kept its
profit forecast unchanged for the full year, allaying fears of a
strong dollar and weak enterprise demand for its services.
The 75-year-old company said it expects $400 million-$450
million of costs from the planned separation of its computer and
printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware
and service operations.
"I thought it could be a little higher than that," FBN
Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said. There was some
excitement about the costs being less than expected, he said.
The forecast soothed investor concerns about costs for the
breakup in the first year, Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross
said.
Ongoing cost reductions and HP's focus on higher-margin
sales were driving profit, Cross said. Total costs and expenses
fell 5.7 percent to $24 billion in the second quarter ended
April 30.
"I think the Street was expecting higher expenses," Seyrafi
said.
In February, HP - which gets nearly two-thirds of its
revenue from outside the United States - forecast full-year
earnings well below analysts' estimates, citing a strong dollar.
Up to Thursday's close, the dollar had risen 19
percent against a basket of major currencies in the past year.
HP's net income fell to $1.01 billion, or 55 cents per
share, from $1.27 billion, or 66 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 85 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales across most of HP's product lines fell, dragging its
total revenue down 6.8 percent to $25.45 billion. Its enterprise
services unit, which accounts for about a fifth of total
revenue, suffered the most with a 16 percent drop.
The company forecast an adjusted profit of 83-87 cents per
share for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting 87 cents.
HP also said Cathie Lesjak will become the Chief Financial
Officer of HP Inc, while Tim Stonesifer will become the CFO of
Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)