Feb 24 Hewlett-Packard Co reported a 4.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt mainly by weak demand from corporate customers for its services.

The company's net income fell to $1.37 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $1.43 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped to $26.84 billion from $28.15 billion.

HP said in October it would split into two listed companies in 2015, separating its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)