SAN FRANCISCO Hewlett-Packard's Russia unit pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and will pay about $108 million in penalties, the U.S. Justice Department said.

HP Russia admitted to creating a secret slush fund and bribing Russian officials to secure a large technology contract worth more than 35 million Euros, the Justice Department said. HP had no immediate comment.

