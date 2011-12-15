Dec 15 Hewlett-Packard Co, the
world's biggest technology company by sales, has tightened its
severance policy for executive officers following criticism over
the exit packages awarded to its last two bosses.
The U.S. group said in a securities filing on Wednesday the
changes would be effective for terminations occurring after Nov.
1, 2011.
HP attracted a flurry of criticism earlier this year after
former chief executive Leo Apotheker received nearly $10 million
in severance and bonuses in September. Apotheker's predecessor
Mark Hurd got an exit package estimated at about $34.6 million
after he was fired in August 2010.
Under the new policy, only annual bonuses, and not one-time
bonuses, are included in the calculation of cash severance
benefits. It also provides for severance payments to be made in
periodic installments, rather than in a lump sum, with the
installments subject to "continued compliance with
post-employment protective covenants."
HP, which disclosed the new policy in an annual report filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said
the new plan provided for pro-rata vesting of unvested equity
awards if the executive officer has worked at least 25 percent
of the applicable vesting or performance period.