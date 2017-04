Oct 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would resume its share repurchase program, a day after sources told Reuters that the company had ended merger talks with EMC Corp .

HP, which has not acknowledged it was in talks with EMC, said it was resuming the buybacks as it was no longer in possession of "material information" that had led it to suspend share buybacks in August. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)