(Adds analyst comment, background, updates share movement)
By Lehar Maan and Abhirup Roy
Oct 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would
resume its share repurchase program, a day after sources told
Reuters that the company had ended merger talks with data
storage products maker EMC Corp.
Shares of HP, which also reaffirmed its fiscal 2014 profit
forecast, were up 1.8 percent at $32.81, compared with a near 1
percent fall in the U.S. market in morning trading. EMC's shares
fell 1.4 percent to $27.22.
The end of the talks to merge two of the tech industry's
largest enterprise-oriented firms may force EMC to review its
stake in VMware Inc - the other option besides a merger
that activist investors Elliott Management was pushing for.
HP, which has not acknowledged it was in talks with EMC,
said on Wednesday it was resuming the buybacks as it was no
longer in possession of "material information" that had led it
to suspend share buybacks in August.
Executives from the two companies were still trying to
hammer out a deal as recently as last week, but talks bogged
down on price and are now dead, people briefed on the matter
told Reuters.
"I think we were always skeptical on the ability of this
deal to come through just because of so many players and
competing interests in that," Cross Research analyst Shannon
Cross told Reuters.
HP said it remains committed to returning at least half of
its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share
buybacks in fiscal 2014 and 2015 and intends to make up for the
shortfall over the rest of the year and 2015.
The company is now engaged in a breakup of its own -
separating its computer and printer businesses from its
faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations -
which analysts say should discourage merger thoughts.
"While this door (a HP-EMC merger) may be closed, we believe
EMC faces a hard decision over the coming months around whether
to spinoff VMware or change its ownership structure in order to
help enhance shareholder value," FBR Capital Markets analyst
Daniel Ives wrote in a note.
Elliot Management, which owns 2.2 percent of EMC, has been
vocal about wanting the company to merge or spin off some of its
assets, such as its stake in software subsidiary VMware. But EMC
has publicly said it plans to keep its company together.
A source close to Elliott Management said that HP buying all
of EMC would not create as much value for shareholders as a
spinoff of VMware, which is the path the hedge fund is still
focused on for EMC.
