By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Hewlett-Packard Co
said on Monday it will sell the webOS operating system to South
Korea's LG Electronics Inc, unloading the smartphone
software it acquired through a $1.2 billion acquisition of Palm
in 2010.
LG will use the operating software, used in now-defunct Palm
smartphones years ago, for its "smart" or Internet-connected
TVs. The Asian electronics company had worked with HP on WebOS
before offering to buy it outright.
Under the terms of their agreement, LG acquires the
operating software's source code, associated documentation,
engineering talent, various associated websites, and licenses
under HP's intellectual property including patents covering
fundamental operating system and user interface technology.
HP will retain the patents and all the technology relating
to the cloud service of webOS, HP Chief Operating Officer Bill
Veghte said in an interview.
"As we looked at it, we saw a very compelling IP that was
very unique in the marketplace," he said, adding that HP has
already had a partnership with LG on webOS before the deal was
announced.
"As a result of this collaboration, LG offered to acquire
the webOS operating system technology," Veghte said.
Skott Ahn, President and CTO, LG Electronics, said the
company will incorporate the operating system in the Smart TV
line-up first "and then hopefully all the other devices in the
future."
Both companies declined to reveal the terms of the deal.
LG will keep the WebOS team in Silicon Valley and, for now,
will continue to be based out of HP offices, Ahn said.
HP opened its webOS mobile operating system to developers
and companies in 2012 after trying to figure out how to recoup
its investment in Palm, one of the pioneers of the smartphone
industry.
The company had tried to build products based on webOS with
the now-defunct TouchPad tablet its flagship product.
HP launched and discontinued the TouchPad in 2010, a little
over a month after it hit store shelves with costly fanfare
after it saw poor demand for a tablet priced on par with Apple's
dominant iPad.
WebOS is widely viewed as a strong mobile platform, but has
been assailed for its paucity of applications, an important
consideration while choosing a mobile device.