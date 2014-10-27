ZAGREB Oct 27 Croatia's last major state-owned
bank, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), will team up with the
biggest local insurer and the state-owned postal company in a
drive to increase market share, HPB said on Monday.
HPB controls slightly less than 5 percent of the banking
market in the newest European Union member, where more than 90
percent of banks are owned by foreign parents, mostly banks from
Austria, Italy, France and Hungary.
"We have decided to expand our business and the scope of
financial services through partnership with Croatia Osiguranje
(CO) and HP (Hrvatska Posta). A potential is there and
we are already preparing joint projects," HPB said in a
statement.
The government may try to sell HPB next year after failing
to do so a year ago when it rejected an offer by Austria's Erste
Bank worth some 100 million euros ($127 million) as
too low.
Another option for the government is to find a partner to
boost HPB's capital and performance before a sale. HPB is
currently in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) on a possible deal for strengthening the bank
before the sale.
HPB wants to take advantage of HP's nationwide network of
some 1,000 offices to increase its retail business. It also
wants to get involved in the sale of insurance products through
partnership with CO.
The government sold CO last year to local tobacco and
tourist group Adris for around 900 million kuna ($149
million).
(1 US dollar = 6.0532 Croatian kuna)
