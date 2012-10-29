ZAGREB Oct 29 Austrian and Swedish
consultancies partnered with local firms have bid to advise
Croatia on the sale of its last major bank in state hands,
Hrvatska Postanka Banka (HPB).
The finance ministry said on Monday its tender for advisers
attracted interest from Austria-based company Confida in a joint
venture with firms in Austria and Croatia. The other bid was the
second this year from Swedish consultancy Lagerkvist & Partners,
teamed up with a local firm in Zagreb, the ministry said without
identifying the other companies involved.
"The decision on the adviser will be taken in 45 days,"
Chief Treasurer Miljenko Ficor told reporters.
The government wants to sell its entire 51.46 percent stake
in HPB and ensure a capital boost for the bank. HPB controls
some 4 percent of the banking market in Croatia, which is
scheduled to join the European Union in July next year.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, HPB's Chief
Executive, Cedo Maletic, said the bank had improved its market
position in the last two years but lacked fresh funds for
further expansion.
An earlier tender for sell-off advisers was canceled in
August after Lagerkvist complained about the transparency of the
tender process.
The sale is expected to be completed next year.
The finance ministry will on Tuesday also open bids for
advisers in the sale of the country's biggest insurer, Croatia
Osiguranje, where the state owns 80.23 percent and wants to sell
up to 50 percent.
