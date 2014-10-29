ZAGREB Oct 29 HPB postal bank, Croatia's last major state-owned bank set for sale, posted a net loss of 410 million kuna ($68.2 million) for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday reflecting higher provisions.

The provisions were for bad loans dating back more than six years, it said.

The overall level of bad loans in local lenders, most of them owned by foreign firms, stands at slightly above 16 percent. The central bank has been forcing local banks to increase provisions for non-performing loans for the past year, in line with EU standards.

"This year the bank set aside a considerable amount for bad loans, almost all of which refer to the loans approved six years ago and more. At the same time, we had a 33.4 percent rise in operating profit which reached 235.5 million kuna," HPB said.

HPB management in charge before 2010 are currently on trial for causing financial damage to the bank through the approval of risky loans.

Efforts to sell HPB last year failed after the government rejected an offer from Austria's Erste Bank worth around 100 million euros ($127.4 million) as too low.

The government is expected to decide soon whether to try again to sell the bank next year or to find a partner who would provide a capital boost to HPB and improve its performance before a sale in 3-5 years.

HPB is in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on a possible deal for strengthening the bank before its sale.

(1 U.S. dollar = 6.0095 Croatian kuna)

