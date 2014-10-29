ZAGREB Oct 29 HPB postal bank, Croatia's last
major state-owned bank set for sale, posted a net loss of 410
million kuna ($68.2 million) for the first nine months of the
year on Wednesday reflecting higher provisions.
The provisions were for bad loans dating back more than six
years, it said.
The overall level of bad loans in local lenders, most of
them owned by foreign firms, stands at slightly above 16
percent. The central bank has been forcing local banks to
increase provisions for non-performing loans for the past year,
in line with EU standards.
"This year the bank set aside a considerable amount for bad
loans, almost all of which refer to the loans approved six years
ago and more. At the same time, we had a 33.4 percent rise in
operating profit which reached 235.5 million kuna," HPB said.
HPB management in charge before 2010 are currently on trial
for causing financial damage to the bank through the approval of
risky loans.
Efforts to sell HPB last year failed after the government
rejected an offer from Austria's Erste Bank worth around 100
million euros ($127.4 million) as too low.
The government is expected to decide soon whether to try
again to sell the bank next year or to find a partner who would
provide a capital boost to HPB and improve its performance
before a sale in 3-5 years.
HPB is in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD) on a possible deal for strengthening the
bank before its sale.
(1 U.S. dollar = 6.0095 Croatian kuna)
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Jason Neely)