ZAGREB, Feb 28 Hrvatska Postanka Banka (HPB), Croatia's last major bank majority owned by the state or state agencies, said on Tuesday: * Its 2016 net profit reached a record high 180.2 million kuna ($25.68 million), up 46.2 percent * HPB's assets at the end of 2016 were up 9.3 percent to 19.4 billion kuna, mostly due to a rise in deposits. * Its market share rose to 4.9 percent from 4.4 percent a year earlier * Capital adequacy slipped to 15.64 from 16.25 percent * Operating profit rose 19.8 percent to 385.4 million kuna helped by lower operating costs ($1 = 7.0173 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)