ZAGREB Jan 20 Croatia's Hrvatska Postanka Banka , the last major local bank majority owned by the state or state agencies:

* Reported on Wednesday 2015 annual net profit at an all-time high of 123 million kuna ($17.54 million) compared to a 635 million kuna net loss in 2014

* Assets at the end of 2015 17.7 billion kuna, up 1.8 percent from a year before

* Capital adequacy 16.25 pct vs 6.7 pct at the end of 2014

($1 = 7.0113 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)