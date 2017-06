MUMBAI, March 6 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.47 million) through 5-year bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The state-run firm has invited quotes on Friday and has scheduled the pay-in date for the deal on March 13, the sources said. ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)