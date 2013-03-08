BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
MUMBAI, March 8 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has fixed a coupon of 8.77 percent to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($183.37 million) through five-year bonds, a source with knowledge of the deal said.
The state-run firm has picked Darashaw as the arranger for the bond issue, the source said.
The firm has revised the base size to 5 billion rupees from 2 billion rupees. The pay-in date for the deal has been scheduled on March 13. ($1 = 54.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
