MUMBAI, July 4 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($182.98 million) via August 28 maturity commercial paper at 8.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. SPA Securities is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)