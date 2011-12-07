SINGAPORE Dec 7 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has cancelled a rare import tender for vacuum gasoil on unattractive offers, trading sources said on Wednesday.

The state-owned refiner was seeking 25,000-30,000 tonnes of VGO for delivery into Vizag over Dec. 20-30. The tender has closed on Dec. 1 and was valid until Dec. 2. But this has since been cancelled due to high offers, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

This was the first time the company sought vacuum gasoil, though the reasons for the rare import were unclear.

VGO is normally used by refineries as feedstock for catalytic conversion units to convert the product to high value transportation fuels.

"I think they were trying to gauge the economics of maximising fluid catalytic cracker runs at their Vizag plant by importing additional VGO," a source familiar with the Indian market said.

Domestic demand for diesel and gasoline in India has increased recently, sources said.

India's gasoline consumption in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012 is set to grow at 5 percent, its weakest pace in at least six years as diesel prices are significantly lower and the gap has encouraged fuel switching.

Gasoline is not as widely used as diesel in India - accounting for around 10 percent of fuel demand compared with about 40 percent for diesel - but it is high-profile because it powers many of the cars owned by the growing middle class.

