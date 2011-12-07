SINGAPORE Dec 7 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp has cancelled a rare import tender for
vacuum gasoil on unattractive offers, trading sources said on
Wednesday.
The state-owned refiner was seeking 25,000-30,000 tonnes of
VGO for delivery into Vizag over Dec. 20-30. The tender has
closed on Dec. 1 and was valid until Dec. 2. But this has since
been cancelled due to high offers, one of the sources familiar
with the matter said.
This was the first time the company sought vacuum gasoil,
though the reasons for the rare import were unclear.
VGO is normally used by refineries as feedstock for
catalytic conversion units to convert the product to high value
transportation fuels.
"I think they were trying to gauge the economics of
maximising fluid catalytic cracker runs at their Vizag plant by
importing additional VGO," a source familiar with the Indian
market said.
Domestic demand for diesel and gasoline in India has
increased recently, sources said.
India's gasoline consumption in the fiscal year ending March
31, 2012 is set to grow at 5 percent, its weakest pace in at
least six years as diesel prices are significantly lower and the
gap has encouraged fuel switching.
Gasoline is not as widely used as diesel in India -
accounting for around 10 percent of fuel demand compared with
about 40 percent for diesel - but it is high-profile because it
powers many of the cars owned by the growing middle class.
