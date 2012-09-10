HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Basis Point) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has sent out a request for proposals for a US$200m five-year loan, according to sources.

Responses for the bullet facility are due next month.

In September 2011, HPCL sealed a US$465m five-year loan which paid a top-level all-in of 205bp via a margin of 165bp over Libor. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners were Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (Reporting by Maggie Chen)