A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters Market Eye - Oil shares continue to gain, tracking lower global crude prices, and helping index cut some of their losses, traders say. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL.NS) gains 1 percent, surging 12.2 percent this week as of Thursdays close.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC.NS) adds 0.2 percent after gaining 9 percent for the week.

Explorers ONGC (ONGC.NS) gains 1.7 percent, Oil India (OILI.NS) gain 3.12 percent adding 3.5 and 2.6 percent for the week respectively.

The Nifty was at 0.47 percent, fell as much as 1.37 percent intraday.

(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)