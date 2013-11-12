NEW DELHI Nov 12 State refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd aims to operate its fire-hit Vizag refinery at full capacity from the first week of February, its head of refineries B.K. Namdeo said on Tuesday.

HPCL had partly shut its 166,000-barrel-per-day Vizag refiner in August after a fire in the cooling tower.

"At present, refinery is operating at 70 percent capacity. By December, it should reach 85 percent and should operate at full capacity from the first week of February," Namdeo told reporters.

HPCL also operates a 130,000 bpd plant in western Maharashtra state. It has a stake in the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery in northern India, which is operated by Hindustan-Mittal Energy Ltd, part-owned by LN Mittal.

Earlier on Tuesday, HPCL said its September quarter net profit fell 86 percent. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)