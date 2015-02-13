BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
MUMBAI India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) said on Friday it plans to shut a 60,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker unit (FCCU) in June-July for 30 days at its Vizag refinery in southern India.
HPCL also plans to shut a 60,000 bpd crude unit and a FCCU at Mumbai refinery in western India for 35 days in April-May, the company's head of refineries B.K. Namdeo told reporters after the company announced its quarterly results.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp forecast operating profit for the current year to slide by a fifth as Japan's biggest automaker expects a hit from increased spending to push sales in its key U.S. market and from a stronger yen.