MUMBAI India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) said on Friday it plans to shut a 60,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker unit (FCCU) in June-July for 30 days at its Vizag refinery in southern India.

HPCL also plans to shut a 60,000 bpd crude unit and a FCCU at Mumbai refinery in western India for 35 days in April-May, the company's head of refineries B.K. Namdeo told reporters after the company announced its quarterly results.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)