Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) likely to benefit most, says Jefferies, raising its target price to 640 rupees from 570 rupees.
Government on Saturday lifted diesel price controls and raised the cost of natural gas.
Jefferies says HPCL's earnings from diesel deregulation may double over FY14.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
MUMBAI India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.