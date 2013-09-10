Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy invited bids on Tuesday to raise 10 billion rupees ($153.13 million) through 60-day commercial paper, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Mittal Energy. ($1 = 65.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)