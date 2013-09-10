MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy invited bids on Tuesday to raise 10 billion rupees ($153.13 million) through 60-day commercial paper, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Mittal Energy. ($1 = 65.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)