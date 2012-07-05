SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - HPCL-Mittal Pipelines has priced
an INR5bn (USD91m) 10-year plain vanilla bond at 10.45% coupon,
payable quarterly. Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure
needs.
The company is wholly-owned by HPCL Mittal Energy, which in
turn, is jointly promoted by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp
(49%), Mittal Energy (49%), while the remaining 2% stake is held
by Industrial Finance Corp of India (1.2%) and State Bank of
India (0.8%).
The bonds are rated AA by Fitch. SBI Caps is the arranger.
The issuer was earlier looking to do the sale via a different
structure involving a low coupon of 4% and an redemption
premium. Although that structure did not materialise, the
company has managed to achieve its desired pricing levels.
The current pricing on the bonds comes cheaper than the
11.25% cost on its rupee loans.
The parent company too has got a similar issue rated by
Fitch. Ratings of both the companies were updated from A+ after
their refinery at Bhatinda started production in January.
