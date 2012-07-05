SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - HPCL-Mittal Pipelines has priced an INR5bn (USD91m) 10-year plain vanilla bond at 10.45% coupon, payable quarterly. Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure needs.

The company is wholly-owned by HPCL Mittal Energy, which in turn, is jointly promoted by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp (49%), Mittal Energy (49%), while the remaining 2% stake is held by Industrial Finance Corp of India (1.2%) and State Bank of India (0.8%).

The bonds are rated AA by Fitch. SBI Caps is the arranger. The issuer was earlier looking to do the sale via a different structure involving a low coupon of 4% and an redemption premium. Although that structure did not materialise, the company has managed to achieve its desired pricing levels.

The current pricing on the bonds comes cheaper than the 11.25% cost on its rupee loans.

The parent company too has got a similar issue rated by Fitch. Ratings of both the companies were updated from A+ after their refinery at Bhatinda started production in January. (Manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)