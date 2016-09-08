LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Micro Focus
International approached Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
in February about an $8.8 billion deal and was not put
off by the market chaos thrown up by the vote to leave the
European Union, it said on Thursday.
Kevin Loosemore, executive chairman of Micro Focus, told
reporters he had approached the firm in February, intrigued by
HPE's strategy. He said the June 23 Brexit vote had not had any
impact on the deal.
"I contacted HPE in about February this year," he said. "We
are in regular contact with most players in the mature software
space, it's what we do, and HPE had just separated from HPI (HP
Inc) at the back end of last year and I was personally intrigued
as to what their new strategy was going to be."
The two firms announced an agreement late on Wednesday for
HP to spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Micro
Focus.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)