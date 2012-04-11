April 11 HPM Partners LLC, a boutique investment and wealth management firm, has hired four former Deutsche Bank AG managing directors in California to open its fourth U.S. office as it expands on the West Coast.

Deutsche Bank veterans Gerald Larr, Douglas McCrea, Stephen Nielander and Craig Wells joined New York-based HPM Partners at the end of March, a spokeswoman for the firm said on Wednesday. The new hires previously worked in Deutsche Bank's Private Wealth Management office in Costa Mesa, California.

Wells, a former managing director and senior private banker at Deutsche, also previously worked for JP Morgan and Citigroup. McCrea and Nielander, who have both worked in the industry for more than 25 years, had also worked for Bank of America prior to joining Deutsche in 1999. Larr, who also has more than 25 years of experience, had been with Deutsche since 1998.

HPM is a fee-based registered investment adviser firm started in January 2010 by Howard Milstein, a longtime real estate developer and financier, and his family. The firm caters to affluent individuals, families and institutions.

The firm's new office, based in Orange County, California, is the fourth location for HPM, which also has offices in Chicago, New York and Cleveland.