Dec 14 Canada's H&R Real Estate Investment Trust said it would buy an office building in downtown Houston for $442.5 million.

The building, called the Hess Tower, is a 29-storey office tower with a 844,763 square feet of rentable office space. Completed in June, the building is fully leased to U.S. energy company Hess Corp.

H&R, which invests in office, industrial and retail properties in Canada and the United States, also said it would raise about C$125 million in a discounted equity offering to repay, in part, the debt it expects to incur for the acquisition.

The REIT will sell its units for C$23.30 each to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC and RBC Capital Markets. The offering price is about 1 percent lower than the stock's Wednesday close of C$23.73 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.