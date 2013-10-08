Oct 8 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc is
planning to terminate the sale of its banking assets to a unit
of Republic Bancorp Inc, sending shares down 6 percent
in extended trading.
H&R Block in July said it would sell its banking unit to
avoid a sharp rise in costs associated with the introduction of
stricter banking rules by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Shares of the company were down 5.5 percent at $25.75 in
trading after the bell. They closed at $27.26 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
"The termination of the bank sale is a setback for H&R Block
and will disappoint investors who had been hoping that the sale
would pave the way to a levering transaction and significant
share buyback next year," BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said in an
email to Reuters.
Republic Bank & Trust Co has withdrawn its pending
applications with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC) to close the deal with H&R Block Bank, Republic Bancorp
disclosed in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/vaw63v)
H&R Block said in a statement that it would discuss
developments on its bank deal in a conference call on Wednesday
morning.
The company said during its first-quarter results last month
that it did not expect a decision from the OCC regarding the
sale by the Sept. 30 deadline.
"It is an inconvenience for H&R Block... they'll now go to
the other suitors they had for the bank from before and try to
negotiate a deal," Wedbush Securities' Gil Luria said.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)