BRIEF-CMHC CEO: No evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 7 Tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to the delayed start of the U.S. tax season.
Net loss from continuing operations widened to $17 million, or 6 cents per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $3.6 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company's core tax services segment fell 29 percent to $472 million.
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.