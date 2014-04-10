April 10 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc said it would sell some assets and transfer certain liabilities to BofI Federal Bank.

The company expects the net impact of the transaction to be dilutive by about 7-9 cents per share beginning in fiscal 2015, H&R Block said.

The company earlier failed to close the sale of its banking unit to Republic Bancorp Inc in October as it could not get the necessary regulatory approvals.