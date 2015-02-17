FRANKFURT Feb 17 German state-owned bank Hypo Real Estate launched the sale of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), the mortgage lender it owns, either to investors or through a stock market listing, HRE said on Tuesday.

HRE mandated Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to advise on the public tender for its stake, the company said in a statement, confirming details published by Reuters on Feb. 4.

"HRE wants to sell up to 100 percent of its stake in PBB," the company said.

Germany nationalised HRE in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' demise. The real estate lender received a 10 billion euro capital injection as well as 145 billion in liquidity guarantees. It has since restructured, cut costs and shifted unwanted assets into a bad bank.

The European Commission had required parent company HRE to privatise PBB by 2015 as a condition for receiving a state bailout in 2011.

PBB, which specializes in financing commercial real estate and public infrastructure, reported a 24 percent increase in new business volume in 2014 to 10.2 billion euros, contributing to a pre-tax profit for the year of 170 million euros, the company said.

By comparison, PBB earned 165 million euros in pre-tax profit in 2013. Detailed results for the firm will be published on March 9.

The bank said in November that pressure on profitability was rising as competition in Europe intensified. PBB reported a return on equity of 4.9 percent in 2013, just above half of the 8 percent ROE it hopes to achieve by the time the company is sold.

PBB's sister lender, Depfa Bank, a part of the HRE group specialised in lending to governments, had also been slated for privatisation.

But in Depfa's case, the German government decided instead to transfer the lender's assets to a state-run bad bank in an attempt to limit costs to taxpayers, prompting Manuela Better, then chief executive of HRE and Pfandbriefbank, to resign.

The deadline for expressions of preliminary interest in PBB is Feb. 27. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)