BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion updates on share purchase agreements with Beijing Mingtongsiji Technology
* Unit entered into share purchase agreement with BMT on 5 april 2017
LONDON, July 16 H.R. Owen Plc : * Expects the results for the year ended 31 December 2013 to be ahead of
management's expectations. * Source text for Eikon:
* Unit entered into share purchase agreement with BMT on 5 april 2017
* Could make acquisitions worth 3-4 bln euros after IPO (Adds details on future holding in Vibracoustic, use of proceeds)
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a 28.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for soybean and corn seeds.