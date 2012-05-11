RIO DE JANEIRO May 11 Brazil's HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA expects to have its first commercial petroleum output by the end of 2012, Chief Financial Officer Lourenço Bastos-Tigre said on a conference call with investors Friday.

The company also said that high water levels on the upper reaches of the Amazon River, known in Brazil as the "Rio Solimoes," could delay drilling in the company's oil and gas concessions in Brazil's Amazon region.