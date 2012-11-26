* Galp to take 14 pct stake in three offshore leases
* Deal calls for Galp to drill three exploratory wells
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Brazil's HRT Participações em
Petroleo SA said on Monday that it has agreed to a
farm-out deal with Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS,
offering a 14 percent stake in three offshore Namibian oil
leases.
Under the deal, which is pending regulatory approval in
Namibia, Galp would assume the cost of two exploratory wells in
the Walvis Basin and one exploratory well in the Orange Basin in
waters as deep as 2,500 meters (8,200 feet).
Last week HRT raised its estimate for oil and equivalent
natural gas in its Namibian concessions to 7.391 billion barrels
of oil equivalent of "potential prospective resources," based on
three-dimensional seismic data.
HRT plans to start drilling in Namibia in the first quarter
of 2013 after the delivery of a Transocean Ltd oil rig.
None of the oil and gas in Namibia has been proven, and if
it exists it will require significant exploration work before
the company could consider declaring any oil or gas discoveries
commercially viable reserves.
The company's chief executive, Marcio Mello, said last week
that HRT is studying a possible farm-out option in 2013 for its
Solimoes assets in Brazil's Amazon. HRT's Amazon assets are part
owned by Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP.