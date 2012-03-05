* Company owns stakes in 12 Namibian offshore areas
* HRT seeks to maintain position as blocks' operator
* Shares have fallen 66 percent in past 12 months
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 Brazilian oil
company HRT Participações plans to sell part of its
stakes in offshore oil blocks in Namibia by June as it seeks to
help pay for exploration activities.
Rio de Janeiro-based HRT plans to maintain a majority stake
in the blocks where it plans to sell a stake, Wagner Peres,
president of unit HRT America, said in a conference call with
investors on Monday. HRT owns stakes in 12 exploration blocks in
the African nation.
The decision underscores the company's decision to farm out
its stakes in the bloc, amid efforts to transfer the operating
rights of the Solimões bloc in the Brazilian Amazon to TNK-BP --
a move many analysts expect to happen as early as this month.
The company could earn as much as $1 billion in the latter
transactions, according to Santander Investment Securities
analyst Christian Audi.
Shares of the company have sunk 66 percent in the past year,
reflecting rising exploration and production risks and
uncertainty in strategy regarding the Namibia blocs. HRT
Participações fell for a second day on Monday, shedding 0.7
percent to 680.01 reais.
In two of blocks in the Walvis Basin it owns a 100 percent
stake and is operator. It owns more than 90 percent and is
operator in eight blocks in the Orange Basin.
It has a three percent, non-operating stake in two blocks in
the Namibe Basin. The 12 blocks cover an area of 68,800 sq.
kilometers, an area nearly the size of Ireland.
HRT estimates its "at risk" oil resources in Namibia at 6.9
billion barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent. These
resources are not classified as reserves and are not proven and
are only a preliminary projection.
(Reporting Leila Coimbra, Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
David Gregorio)