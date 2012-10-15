* HRT, TNK-BP, Petrobras to draft plan in 30 days
* Oil companies hope to complete work in 6 months
* Amazon natural gas is far from potential markets
* HRT stock soars over 19 pct in Sao Paulo
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 15 Shares of Brazil's HRT
surged over 19 percent on Monday after the oil
company signed an accord with Petrobras that could
develop a market for natural gas trapped far from clients in
remote Amazon jungle.
The companies agreed to develop a plan to "monetize" HRT gas
reserves in rain forest that is currently inaccessible by road
or pipeline, HRT Participações em Petróleo SA said in a
statement with its Anglo-Russian partner TNK-BP.
Brazil's state oil company Petrobras already operates
natural gas and oil fields in the area known as the Solimoes
basin. It has the region's only natural gas pipeline.
HRT, TNK-BP and Petrobras have agreed to sketch out a work
plan within 30 days and complete a proposal within six months,
the statement said. TNK-BP bought a 45 percent stake in HRT's
Amazon blocks for $1 billion in late 2011. Despite large recent
discoveries, the gas is worthless unless it can be moved to
market and sold.
Petrobras confirmed the accord and said the companies would
be working closely with the government of the state of Amazonas
to increase development of the Solimoes basin, where both
Petrobras and HRT have found oil.
Petrobras declined to say what sort of projects might be
used to sell HRT and TNK-BP's gas. HRT and TNK-BP gave no
further details on how they would access the reserves.
On Sept. 17 HRT Chief Executive Marcio Mello told Reuters he
was considering plans to build petrochemical plants and
electricity generation facilities near HRT's fields in the
Amazon.
HRT estimates its Amazon areas contain as much as 6 billion
barrels of light crude oil and 20 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of
natural gas.
That is enough to supply all U.S. crude oil needs for
nearly 14 months and enough gas for all U.S. needs for 10 months
according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy and
Reuters.
Mello told Reuters in September he planned to define how he
would sell, or unlock value from gas fields the company had
found in Brazil's Solimoes basin west of Manaus, Brazil by the
end of 2012. He also said HRT would sign a contract to sell the
gas by the end of 2013.
HRT shares rose 19.3 percent, its second largest daily gain
ever, to 5.32 reais, its highest close since Aug. 30, in Sao
Paulo trading on Monday.