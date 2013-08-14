BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazilian oil and natural gas producer HRT Participações SA intends to reduce exploration activities in the Amazon to a minimum and focus on three offshore wells in Namibia, Chief Executive Milton Franke said on Wednesday.
The company said it hired Goldman Sachs as a global adviser to help sell some assets or find partners. The first results of the efforts will show in the fourth quarter, Franke said on a conference call with analysts.
HRT shares, which fell more than 3 percent Wednesday morning after the company posted a second-quarter loss, erased all of the deficit and was up 7.1 percent.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.