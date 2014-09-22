Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sept 22 Hubei Radio And Television Information Network Co Ltd
* Says chairman Lu Zhiyou resigns due to age and change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qmrycq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.