ZAGREB, April 28 Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom , 51-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, on Thursday reported:

* Q1 revenue up 3.4 percent at 1.67 billion kuna ($253.46 million) on higher sales in its ICT business segment, mobile phones and electricity

* Net profit down 10.1 percent to 136 million kuna

* Keeps forecast of revenue fall this year of up to two percent

* Investments in 2016 seen at around 1.1 billion kuna, down from 1.47 billion last year

($1 = 6.5888 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)