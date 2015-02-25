BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 (Reuters) -
* Hsbc chairman flint says former chairman green was responsible with rest of management for past control environment
* Hsbc chairman says people most accountable for past swiss bank failings were local swiss unit management
* Hsbc chairman says swiss allegations have been "devastating" to bank reputation and a "huge challenge" to repair it Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago