LONDON, April 12 Shareholders should reject the
executive pay plans of Britain's biggest bank HSBC and
the re-election of chairman Douglas Flint at its annual general
meeting, a leading shareholder advisory group said on Tuesday.
Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), which
advises pension funds and others on how to vote at AGMs, said it
had concerns over the variable pay of Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver which exceeded 200 percent of his salary.
In addition, it said his benefits package was worth 50
percent of his salary, "which is considered excessive".
HSBC said it could not immediately respond to a request for
comment on PIRC's guidance.
While some of HSBC's future benefit plans for its executives
have been reined in, PIRC said the maximum potential awards are
still "highly excessive", and should be opposed at HSBC's AGM on
April 22.
PIRC also said it backed an 'oppose' vote on the re-election
of Chairman Douglas Flint to the board.
The group said the fact Flint had previously served as the
bank's finance director during times when it had been fined for
regulatory breaches meant he had failed in his responsibilities
and made his current position "untenable".
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)