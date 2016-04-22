(Refiles to fix formatting of first paragraph)
LONDON, April 22 HSBC Holdings is
proposing to revamp its pay policy for executive directors in
response to shareholder concerns about how much they earn
following a sharp drop in the bank's share price and worries it
may struggle to maintain its current dividend.
Europe's biggest bank is proposing to reduce the amount of
cash given to executive directors in lieu of a pension from 50
percent to 30 percent of their base salary, and make long-term
incentives subject to a three year forward-looking performance
period, in line with other FTSE companies.
The new policy will lower the maximum amount its executive
directors could earn by 7 percent, the bank said.
"We had expected that the Remuneration Policy you approved
back in 2014 would not need to be refreshed until it expired
next year," Chairman Douglas Flint told shareholders in London
on Friday.
"However, regulatory changes as well as responding to
shareholder feedback have caused us to make some revisions to
this", he said.
The overhaul of HSBC's pay plans follow investor revolts at
the annual meetings of BP and Anglo American over
their proposed remuneration policies.
HSBC also said it could be forced to restructure its
wholesale operations in the UK if Britain voted to leave the
European Union in this summer's referendum.
